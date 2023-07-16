Govt To Foot Hazel Nali’s Stay In New Zealand Throughout The Tournament -Minister of Sport Hon. Elvis Nkandu

GOVERNMENT TO FOOT HAZEL NALI’S STAY IN NEW ZEALAND THROUGHOUT THE TOURNAMENT – NKANDU
Good afternoon fellow citizens;
Following your concerns regarding the Zambia Women’s National Team GoalKeeper Hazel Natasha Nali. We wish to inform the nation that the Government through our Ministry today had engaged the Zambia Football Governing Body FAZ and the following resolutions have been made.
1. We have agreed with the Football Association of Zambia FAZ to allow the player to stay at the Women’s World Cup tournament.
2. The Government through our Ministry will, however, take full responsibility for the player’s stay now and during the tournament, among other things.
3. Regarding the player’s injury, we have asked the Football Association of Zambia to find where the player can undergo the treatment of her knee injury, and we are happy to report that FAZ had earlier engaged a medical institution that would treat the player in New Zealand and they were told that the player can only be treated in a couple of weeks ahead.
Meanwhile, the Football Association of Zambia later informed us of an alternative which is India, and we agreed that the player be taken to the named country for her medical treatment, thereafter, she would be flying back to New Zealand where she will join the rest of the team.
Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP
Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts
A very responsible and thoughtful Government. Well done.
C’mon Mate, its our money being used. Do you even pay tax?
I wish this responsible government just went to UTH to identify a woman or baby in need of specialised treatment abroad and channel that money to that.
Oh my friend, keeping a hard working lady
representing Zambia on the map won’t break the bank. Infact this act is a morale booster the Copper queens need to bang this.
Let’s not break the heart of one of our galant fighters just because now she can not kick a ball.
Remember she gave it her all. What’s wrong with us giving her the same support. The value of money is to do a good deed. Incase you are unaware, this one single act can be the beginning of trust and confidence in a broken down system at FAZ.
Infact the guys who have not paid these girls should be queried and put on the spot to explain their actions.
Money is nothing without a motivated citizenry. If they feel a belonging, be rest assured that they will give their lives for their beloved mother land.
What do you think?
Well done, Elvis!! I salute you for the most responsible decision you have taken. Leaving matters to Kamanga and his misguided FAZ was not only going to be a great injustice to Nali but to all Zambians.
FAZ currently is under a terrible spell of Kamanga’s terror and victimisation. The footballing body is committing terrible crimes including sex for playing and getting away with it. It’s high time we got rid of it and Kamanga is just an embarrassment useless as he is.
Well done for speaking out Nali. This will help us to deal with Kamanga, Zulu and their foolish and incompetent medical team.
Well done again Minister, sensible as you always are. Go to hell Kamanga and that foolish SEX predators and paedophile.
Nali ku Chalo…tapali ifyakubwelela kunuma… even in the Bruce Mwape sex scandal speak out baby girl…I had a lot of respect for Bruce Mwape,ala kanshi lilabishi…
Government paying for a tourist- she is no longer part of the team. Of what value is she in New Zealand or are these Orders from Community House ?
The whole nation will remember that when you need help. We will abide by your rules. Meantime we are not the type of people who abandon their injured soldiers at the battle ground.
The whole cheque is paid in full, except for you of course.
Joe is just useless and an idyot without brains! Nimatuvi chabe. Better quiet than say anything!
Working Government
Hmmm @Joe, the lady helped the team to reach where it has reached. What the hell are you talking about?
What the case Anderson. FIFA has rules of not camping an injured player meaning she will just be a tourist. We will be made to buy her VVIP tickets to every game Zambia is watching, daily allowances, accommodation and other expenses. C’mon guys we should take governance serious. That’s tax payers money. A woman in Lukulu paid tax through selling of roasted mwanje for Zambia develope. And lodging the injured Nali just for the sake of it isn’t in anyway developing Zambia. And that’s by far not prudent management of resources.
Great move, any responsible govt wud do that. We are releaved now after feeling bad after reading her story.