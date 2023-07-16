Govt To Foot Hazel Nali’s Stay In New Zealand Throughout The Tournament -Minister of Sport Hon. Elvis Nkandu

GOVERNMENT TO FOOT HAZEL NALI’S STAY IN NEW ZEALAND THROUGHOUT THE TOURNAMENT – NKANDU

Good afternoon fellow citizens;

Following your concerns regarding the Zambia Women’s National Team GoalKeeper Hazel Natasha Nali. We wish to inform the nation that the Government through our Ministry today had engaged the Zambia Football Governing Body FAZ and the following resolutions have been made.

1. We have agreed with the Football Association of Zambia FAZ to allow the player to stay at the Women’s World Cup tournament.

2. The Government through our Ministry will, however, take full responsibility for the player’s stay now and during the tournament, among other things.

3. Regarding the player’s injury, we have asked the Football Association of Zambia to find where the player can undergo the treatment of her knee injury, and we are happy to report that FAZ had earlier engaged a medical institution that would treat the player in New Zealand and they were told that the player can only be treated in a couple of weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Zambia later informed us of an alternative which is India, and we agreed that the player be taken to the named country for her medical treatment, thereafter, she would be flying back to New Zealand where she will join the rest of the team.

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts