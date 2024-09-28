Govt  to increase Constituency Development Fund -CDF- from K30.8m in 2024 to K36.1m in 2025

2025 Budget: K16.2 billion allocated to SCT
By Ruth Chayinda
Government has increased the Constituency Development Fund –CDF- from 30.1 million kwacha to 36.1 million kwacha per constituency in the 2025 National budget.
Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says the increase in the CDF is aimed at channeling funds to improving feeder roads.
Dr. MUSOKOTWANE says this is in view of government’s realisation that some constituencies have bought road making equipment but are struggling with fuel.
ZNBC’s RUTH CHAYINDA reports that Dr. MUSOKOTWANE said this in parliament when he presented the 2025 proposed national budget.
