GOV’T TO INSTALL SOLAR IN ALL PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES, COLLEGES IN A FEW WEEKS

The government has resolved to install solar energy systems in all public universities and colleges in a few weeks, freeing up more energy for other crucial usages.

And Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has also disclosed that Cabinet has resolved that ZESCO shall recall at least 100 Megawatts from the export market which it is exporting for local utilisation.

In an update Mweetwa also revealed that the government’s position is that all public universities, institutions, and service providers, such as hospitals and water processing plants, shall not be subject to load-shedding, a directive that has already been communicated to the national utility, ZESCO.

In addition to these measures, he said the government is also working with the private sector to open a second plant at Maamba Collieries, which is expected to produce an additional 300 megawatts of power.

We at Infinity Media Hub welcome government’s proactive approach to addressing the electricity crisis like the rest of the public we have long been affected by the power shortages. The move to prioritize public institutions and service providers, coupled with the efforts to increase power generation, are vital steps in ensuring a reliable and sustainable electricity supply for the nation.