GOV’T TO NEGOTIATE FOR MINING DUMP SITE FOR LUFWANYAMA YOUTHS



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says government will do everything possible to negotiate with the Emerald mine owners for possible awarding of mining dump sites to Youth in Lufwanyama.



President HICHILEMA has since encouraged Youths of Lufwanyama and others to consider forming cooperatives and obtain mining licences for them to conduct mining .



He says government will also find a partner to help cooperatives that will get licences to mine in Lufwanyama.



And, the President has offered to sink 20 boreholes in selected areas of Lufwanyama using his own resources.



The President said this during a public rally at St Joseph Secondary School Ground in Lufwanyama District



And, President HICHILEMA has disclosed that LUFWANYAMA, MPONGWE, MASAITI and KAFULAFUTA will be given a special agriculture status that will see roads and others supporting infrastructure done.



President HICHILEMA has also directed the council and other local leaders to work together and Grade feeder roads as Government will concentrate on economic roads.



