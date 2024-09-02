GOV’T TO PAY SMALL SCALE MINERS THAT HELPED SEARCH FOR 30 TRAPPED MINERS AT SENSELE



Government will this week pay over 50 small-scale miners who were engaged to help the technical team search for over 30 miners who were trapped at Sensele mine in Chingola.



Copperbelt Minister ELISHA MATAMBO says a substantial amount has been committed by the committee led by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.



Mr. MATAMBO said this during a press briefing after checking on activities at Sensele mine open pit in Chingola.



And Mr MATAMBO says the government is conducting an assessment to come up with a decision for a possible closure for the search mission at Sensele mine in Chingola.



He explained that this is because site one and site three have been cleaned up and only site two is believed to have three missing miners.



Mr. MATAMBO has also directed the Police to secure the Sensele mine open pit and only allow the technical team and small scale miners engaged to help with the search.



The Minister is not happy that some small scale miners have invaded the open pit and are doing mining activities in the name of helping with the search for the missing miners.