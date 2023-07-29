GOVT TO PHASE OUT FISP

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Ending Farmer-input Support Programme(FISP)

Always targeting the poor but promoting policies that benefit conglomerates, multinationals and the elite!

But why do we get surprised? This is a liberal, pro-West and pro-rich government.

However, a day will come when the poor and the young people will learn that it’s not about them, it has never been about them, and will recognise that they were only useful for a vote!

The Patriotic Front increased beneficiaries from 500,000 poor rural but viable small holder farmers to 1.1million beneficiaries!