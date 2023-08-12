Govt To Promote Health Workers With Upgraded Qualifications

GOVERNMENT TO PROMOTE HEALTH WORKERS WITH UPGRADED QUALIFICATIONS

Health Minister, SYLVIA MASEBO says the Ministry will use the 3000 health workers who will be recruited to fill vacancy that will be left by those to be promoted.

Ms. MASEBO says a number of health workers in different health facilities and institutions have upgraded their qualifications and are due for promotions.

She says from the slots that will remain prospective health workers will be recruited to fill up the vacancies that will be created.

The Minister said this during the launch of the 2023 National HIV, Counseling, and Testing and Treatment Day in Lusaka.

She said the process of promoting and upgrading some officers has commenced and is ongoing.

Ms. MASEBO noted that once the process is completed an advert will be placed for some new health practitioners to apply.

She says that all the processes are expected to complete before the end of this year.

Ms. MASEBO observed that a number of doctors have been getting salaries of intern doctors for over 5 to 10 years adding that this situation has to be corrected by promoting them.

She says this decision has not been made by the Ministry of health alone but that all relevant stakeholders such as the Resident Doctors Associations and others have been involved.

ZANIS