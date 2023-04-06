GOVT TO RELEASE 65,000 METRIC TONNES OF MAIZE TO MILLERS THIS WEEK TO SUPPRESS CURRENT DEMAND FOR MEALIE MEAL

By Lukundo Nankamba

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has disclosed that government will this week release 65,000 metric tonnes of maize to millers to suppress the current demand for mealie meal.

Mr Mtolo says government is aware of the mealie meal shortage being experienced in some parts of the country, which he says is a threat to food security despite the country having enough maize stock.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mtolo is concerned that although Zambia has sufficient grain to last the country for another one to two months, the current pressure from neighboring countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania that do not have enough maize stock is creating anxiety which may cause current stocks to deplete if nothing is quickly done.

He is however positive that with measures put in place such as strengthening the monitoring of border areas to reduce the continued illegal smuggling of mealie meal into neighboring countries will help in protecting the available maize stock.

And Mr. Mtolo has reiterated that at a given period of time, government will allow mealie meal exports to help other countries in need of the commodity.

PHOENIX NEWS