GOVT TO REVISE MATRIMONIAL ACT

Cabinet has approved the amendment of the Matrimonial Causes Act in order to revise the grounds on which a marriage is considered to be void.

As it stands, the Matrimonial Causes Act of 2007 is inconsistent with the provisions of the Children’s Code Act, 2022, in relation to recognising child marriage.

Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa said in a statement yesterday that Cabinet, at its meeting last Wednesday, approved for publication and introduction in Parliament during the current sitting The Matrimonial Causes (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

“There is need to amend the Matrimonial Causes Act in order to align it with the provisions of the Children’s Code Act, 2022, which prohibits child marriage, as well as the Marriage Act, as amended by the Marriage (Amendment) Act, No. 13 of 2023, which also renders a marriage between persons, either of whom is a child, as void,” he said.

“Furthermore, there is need to align the provisions of the Matrimonial Causes Act, 2007, with the Constitution of Zambia in order to provide clarity on the definition of a child as defined under Article 266.”