GOVT TO REWARD TEACHER WHO RESCUED BOY FROM THE JAWS OF BRUTAL STEP MOTHER – MINISTER

The Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima has disclosed that the government will reward the teacher who rescued the boy child from a very violent stepmother.

Siakalima has, on behalf of the government, expressed gratitude to the teacher, adding that teachers have continued playing a pivotal role in the life of school going children.

He says the government, through teachers, is working hard to produce better future leaders raised out of love.

Yesterday, news went viral of a teacher rescuing a boy child from a very abusive stepmother.