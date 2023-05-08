GOVT TO SPEND K49M TO RENOVATE LAND REGISTRY

The Ministry of Finance has released 49 million Kwacha to renovate the registry at the Ministry of Lands.

Lands Minister ELIJAH MUCHIMA says this is to enhance services such as obtaining of land titles.

Mr MUCHIMA says a tender has been floated for a contractor to start work in the next 10 to 12 months.

Mr MUCHIMA has said that the registry is too small and there are many old files that need to be digitized.

He explained that it is very unfortunate that people from across the country have been having difficulties travelling to Lusaka and spend days just to have their titles processed.

He further disclosed that the Ministry has also partnered with ZAMTEL to find a solution that will services those in far flung areas such as Shangombo, Ikelenge to have their titles processed on time.

Meanwhile, Mr MUCHIMA has also announced that his Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Technology and Science on the need to have satellite that can be used to carry out Land audits effectively.

He said satellite will cost 100 million dollars and the funds need to be mobilized through donor support.

Mr MUCHIMA further explained that this will be done in a multisectorial approach with the Ministry of Agriculture, Education, Livestock among others.

CREDIT: ZNBC