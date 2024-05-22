GOVT TO START RECOVERING ABUSED FUNDS FROM OFFICIALS IN THE PF ADMINISTRATION

President Hakainde Hichilema says Government will soon start recovering money that was borrowed for roads but abused by officials in the previous administration..

The President says the money will be recovered and reinvested in the economy with the aim of bettering the lives of Zambians

President Hichilema was speaking when he officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway in Kapiri Mposhi.

The upgrade of the 327 kilometre Lusaka Ndola Road into a dual carriageway is one of the major projects to be financed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The project which includes rehabilitation of the 45-kilometre stretch of the Luanshya-Fisenge- Masangano Road will be constructed at a cost of 650 million U.S Dollars.

Once completed the road will improve the country’s road network, enhance transportation efficiency, reduce travel time and as well as road traffic accidents.

President Hichilema said the project will be done at much lower cost compared to what was planned for by the previous administration.

The President has also disclosed that Government will in the next few months conclude a deal to fully rehabilitate the TAZARA Railway.