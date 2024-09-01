GOV’T TO SUE CONTRACTORS THAT FAIL TO DELIVER PROJECTS AFTER BEING PAID



Government has terminated six contracts for companies that were engaged to drill boreholes and construct dams.



The contracts have been terminated for poor performance.



Water Development and Sanitation Minister COLLINS NZOVU says the Ministry has taken legal action against the contractors to recover the money spent.



Mr. NZOVU said this when he toured sewerage pods in Solwezi where he added that government wants contractors to know that they will be consequences for failure to deliver on projects.