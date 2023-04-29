GOVT TO SUPPORT ALL SPORTS DISCIPLINES – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

GOVERNMENT TO SUPPORT ALL SPORTS DISCIPLINES – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

April 28, 2023

NDOLA- President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the New Dawn Government will support all sports disciplines in the country as there is no minor sport.



Speaking this afternoon in Ndola when he officiated at the opening ceremony of the Second Edition of the combined under 18 and under 20 Confederation of African Athletes at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, President Hichilema stated that there are no minor sports as all sports are important and need to be equally supported.



President Hichilema pointed out that sports helps to build a competitive spirit in individuals which is important for growth and maturity.

The Head of State acknowledged that among the young athletes there will be future world champions who will make Africa proud.

“I encourage you to continue using sports as a means of setting high standards, raising expectations, and building character, all of which will contribute to the growth and development of our continent in many areas,” he said.



President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the Confederation of African Athletics for choosing Zambia as a host and wish them success in their future endeavors.



And speaking earlier, CAA President Hamad Kalkaba applauded the Zambian Government for hosting the games at short notice.

Meanwhile, President of the World Athletics Association Sebestian Coe praised Africa for its contribution towards athletics at world level.

Mr. Coe further commended the Zambian Government for its continued support towards sports.



The combined Under-18 and Under-20 2023 Ndola CAA games will be held for 5 days from April 29 to May 3, 2023 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

C:UPND