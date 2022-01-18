GOVT TO TRANSPORT KAMBARAGE’S REMAINS FROM MOZAMBIQUE

Colonel Panji Kaunda says remains for his late young brother and also late founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s last born son, Kambarage, will be transported from Mozambique by the government.

Col Panji said his young brother Kaweche and sister are already in Mozambique as family representatives to accompany the body to Zambia, with the funeral taking place at late Dr Kaunda’s house in State Lodge.

He said Kambarage’s remains will be buried next to his late mother Mama Betty Kaunda at the residency, with burial expected to take place on Thursday.



“The burial will be conducted by the Moslems in Zambian. He was a Moslem so when his body comes they will take over and perform their rituals,” said Col Panji. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/2685-2/