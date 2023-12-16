GOVT TO USE DNA FOR EASY IDENTIFICATION OF TRAPPED MINERS

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo says the government may adopt the use of DNA if it is established that the bodies of the remaining missing Miners are deformed for easier identification.

Meanwhile, government has dispatched family members who were camping and waiting for their missing relatives to be retrieved at Senseli Open Pit Mine in Chingola.

Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) reports that Matambo has since assured the families that the government, working with the search team will continue with the mission despite the recent setbacks.