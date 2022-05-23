GOVT TRYING TO EMBARRASS LUNGU BY HARASSING HIS FAMILY MEMBERS – TUTWA
PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube says government is trying to embarrass former president Edgar Lungu by harassing his close family members.
And Ngulube says law enforcement agencies are getting closer and closer to Lungu. On Wednesday, Lungu’s son, Dalitso, was interrogated by a joint investigations team in relation to the ownership of nine vehicles which allegedly belong to his company.
Speaking to journalists after his client was interrogated for more than an hour, Dalitso’s lawyer Charles Changano explained that the officers wanted proof of whether the vehicles belonged to Dalitso’s company……
(Diggers)
Tutwa should be taken to Feira to face his accusers.
Blame it on Bowman. He mocked the Kaunda children for not stealing yet their father was president for 27 yrs. Dalitso must explain the sudden wealth acquired during the father’s rule. He has a highly mechanised farm in Kanakantampa acquired and developed during his father’s rule. Why should he find it difficult to explain his wealth and back it up with verifiable documents?