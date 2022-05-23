GOVT TRYING TO EMBARRASS LUNGU BY HARASSING HIS FAMILY MEMBERS – TUTWA

PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube says government is trying to embarrass former president Edgar Lungu by harassing his close family members.

And Ngulube says law enforcement agencies are getting closer and closer to Lungu. On Wednesday, Lungu’s son, Dalitso, was interrogated by a joint investigations team in relation to the ownership of nine vehicles which allegedly belong to his company.

Speaking to journalists after his client was interrogated for more than an hour, Dalitso’s lawyer Charles Changano explained that the officers wanted proof of whether the vehicles belonged to Dalitso’s company……

(Diggers)