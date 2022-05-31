GOVT UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CYBER CRIMES ACT OF 2021 – MUTATI

By Scoop Reporter

GOVERNMENT has said it is undertaking a review of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021 with the intention of having the internet remain a tool for development.

Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati disclosed today at the launch of a report on understanding Online Gender Based Violence in Southern Africa that his ministry is revising the Act.

And Mr Mutati has observed that within the space of the internet, there is a category of women, politicians and female media personnel that are more vulnerable to online gender based violence, effects which the country must begin to address.

Mr Mutati has called on stakeholders to participate in the review process so that their submissions at policy level will filter into the revision of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 202.