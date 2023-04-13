GOVT URGED NOT TO TAKE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF FEEDING OTHER COUNTRIES GIVEN ZAMBIA’S CURRENT FOOD PRODUCTION LEVELS

By Michael Kaluba

Community Action against Corruption is urging the Zambian government not to take up the responsibility of feeding its neighboring countries given the country’s current food production levels.

Organization Chief Executive Officer Brightone Tembo tells Phoenix News that while he approves government’s idea of Zambia becoming the main supplier of mealie meal and other foodstuffs to its neighbors, this can only be done if the country gets involved in a full scale agricultural economy to raise production.

Mr. Tembo argues that currently, the task of feeding the democratic republic of Congo and other countries is too huge for Zambia to handle going by the current national maize production levels.

He says government should take at least three to four years of an intensive maize farming program in order to expand the country’s maize production, before embarking on any rigorous exports of mealie meal and maize into DR Congo and other countries.

PHOENIX NEWS