GOVT URGED TO ACT SWIFTLY IN ASSISTING FLOOD-AFFECTED COMMUNITIES



…as Celestine Mambula Mukandila expresses willingness to work alongside the MP and area Councillors to assist Matero residents



Matero… Monday February 24, 2025 ( SMART EAGLES)



Calls for urgent government intervention have intensified as communities in Matero continue to suffer the devastating effects of recent floods.



Lusaka lawyer Mr. Celestine Mambula Mukandila has urged the government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), to take immediate action in providing assistance to those affected.





He emphasized that the DMMU, which is responsible for coordinating disaster management efforts nationwide, must work closely with the local Member of Parliament, the five councillors, and relevant authorities to address the crisis effectively.





Mr Mukandila has observed that the floods have not only led to property destruction but also pose serious health risks, raising concerns about potential outbreaks of cholera and malaria due to stagnant water.





He stressed the importance of proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Matero.



He has called on the authorities to handle the situation with the urgency it deserves by allocating the necessary resources to alleviate the suffering of those affected.





The Matero strongman highlighted the need for a comprehensive response, including the provision of shelter, food, clean water, sanitation, and protection—especially for vulnerable groups such as women and children.





As a leader, Mukandila expressed his commitment to working alongside the current MP, area Councillors, NGOs, and the community to ensure that adequate support is provided.



He also emphasized the need for long-term strategies to prevent similar disasters in the future.





He urged all stakeholders to unite in supporting the people of Matero and assisting the affected communities.