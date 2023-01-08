GOVT URGED TO ADOPT NUCLEAR ENERGY AMIDST POWER SHORTAGES

By Chileshe Mwango

The Opposition Leadership Movement-LM- has proposed that government considers adopting nuclear energy as an alternative to hydro-power generation which has seen Zambia plunging into high levels of load shedding owing to reduced levels of water in the country’s sources.

Speaking at a media briefing this morning, Party president Richard Silumbe is concerned with the current load shedding which he says is reducing the country’s economic gains and prospects resulting in high poverty levels.

Dr. Silumbe says Zambia has abundant manganese deposits needed in nuclear power generation and must partner with countries that already have nuclear plants to set up its plants locally.

He has hinted that a small nuclear plant can produce up to 15,000 Mega Watts which can cater for the country’s energy demands.

And Dr. Silumbe has bemoaned the continued suffering among Zambians despite several pronouncements by the government that people are supposedly benefiting from the economic gains made so far.

PHOENIX NEWS