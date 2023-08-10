GOVT URGED TO BAILOUT COUNCILS THAT HAVE FAILED TO PAY WORKERS FOR 6 MONTHS

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions is calling on government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to bailout local authorities that have failed to pay their employees for six months now.

ZCTU President Blake Mulala says the congress is aware that workers belonging to 15 different councils countrywide have not received their salaries for over six months, which is an offence under the employment act, for monthly wages to be delayed beyond the sixth day in the other month.

Mr. Mulala has since called on government to bailout the 15 councils that are struggling financially, to enable them start on a new note and stop a number of them from insolvency.

And when contacted, Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri said government on several occasions has helped where local authorities have been unable to meet their obligations but that it is now looking at different ways of addressing the issue to prevent future accuracies.

PHOENIX NEWS