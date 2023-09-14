GOVT URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION IN HANDLING PERCEIVED DIFFERENCES BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND ZIMBABWE

Former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has urged the new dawn administration to exercise caution in handling the perceived differences between Zambia and Zimbabwe after that country’s elections.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwamba says there is no need for the Zambian government to respond to any alleged attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema or government by any Zimbabwean national.

Mr. Mwamba says this is because that country’s government has not made any official statement concerning its relations with Zambia after the elections that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa retaining power.

And Mr. Mwamba who also served as Zambia’s permanent representative to the Africa Union has condemned the protests by UPND members on the Copperbelt on Monday to denounce alleged threats on President Hichilema by some members of Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF officials describing it as unnecessary and an act of indiscipline.

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF, through Treasurer Patrick Chinamasa, has sent threats to Dr. Nevers Mumba, who was Chairperson of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission in the just ended Zimbabwe General Elections and President Hichilema for being what they term as lackeys of western imperialism and warning that they would live to regret.

