By Michael Kaluba and Chileshe Mwango

The Zambia National Education Coalition-ZANEC- is urging government to heighten its loan recovery program from former university students and deal with barriers to the loan facility to allow for new eligible students to have access without fail.

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board over the weekend disclosed that it has failed to award loans to 8004 eligible first-year students at the University of Zambia for the 2021/2022 academic year due to budgetary constraints and has only awarded student loans to 2,481 out of a total of 10,485 applicants who were eligible.

But ZANEC Executive Director George Hamusunga says 8000 students is a small number and government has no excuse to fail to provide funding especially that these are loans that should be paid back by former beneficiaries for the sole purpose of funding new students’ education needs.

Mr. Hamusunga tells Phoenix News that the positives that may be scored by government’s approach of scrapping off fees and payments at primary and secondary level will be lost if barriers in accessing higher education are not dealt with immediately to enhance value to education through skills post-secondary.

Meanwhile Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has challenged government to urgently find money to pay loans to the over 8,000 eligible first-year students at UNZA.

Mr Fube has wondered where the 80 percent students left out will get the needed resources especially that most of them may be coming from vulnerable families.

