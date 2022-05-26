GOVT URGED TO HEED IMF CALL TO SUBSIDIZE COST OF FOOD FOR THE POOR

By Chileshe Mwango

Financial Economist Bright Chizonde says government should heed to the International Monetary fund –IMF- call for governments to subsidize the cost of food and energy for the poorest members of society.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva recently said governments need to subsidize the poorest citizens in a targeted manner, preferably through direct subsidies to individuals as people are struggling with the rising cost of living.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chizonde says people need help as the country’s economy is still recovering from hardships which have subjected them to further suffering.

Mr. Chizonde has however cautioned against wrong targeting of the subsidies adding that the government should ensure sectors that add to the wellbeing of the people are targeted.

PHOENIX NEWS