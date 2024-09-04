GOVT URGED TO IMMEDIATELY HALT ALL POWER EXPORTS



Patriotic Front Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile is calling on government to prioritize the well-being of the country by immediately halting all power exports and begin importing electricity to address the emergency energy crisis.



Zesco limited has announced that it will be rationing electricity to residential customers, providing less than three hours of power per day on a rotating schedule, citing a significant power shortfall that has hindered its ability to implement the 17-hour power rationing schedule which was initially set to begin on September 1, 2024.



But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mundubile expressed concern that government ignored earlier warnings and failed to take the necessary measures to prevent the current power crisis, which is now severely impacting small businesses and threatening livelihoods across the country.



Mr Mundubile says as early as January last year, parliamentarians had advised government to stop exporting power in anticipation of an impending energy crisis but it continued with power exports, leaving the country vulnerable to the shortages it now faces.



According to Mr. Mundubile, government’s inaction has led to serious economic consequences, particularly for small businesses that are struggling to survive amid frequent load-shedding.



He says if not swiftly addressed, the current power shortages are likely to result in further economic decline, with many businesses failing which will lead to the Zambia Revenue Authority also failing to meet its revenue targets in tax collections.



PN