GOVT URGED TO QUICKLY WORK ON FUNDAMENTALS THAT ARE COLLAPSING THE ECONOMY

By Lukundo Nankamba

The new dawn administration has been challenged to work on lowering the cost of living, stabilizing the exchange rate and dealing with major economic drivers as it marks its second year in office this month.

Economist Patrick Mwape tells Phoenix News that the local economy has suffered so much strain the last one year as so many things such as mealie-meal prices, inconsistency of fuel prices and issues surrounding Konkola and Mopani copper mines which have severely affected many Zambians have not been sustainable.

Mr Mwape says the new dawn government has not done well in these areas and will need to put in so much effort working with the private sector to control the key fundamentals of the economy.

He states that not quickly dealing with fundamentals that are collapsing the local economy and not implementing long term measures will not improve the local exchange rate against the dollar and the cost of living.

