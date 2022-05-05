By Lukundo Nankamba

Operation Young Vote–OYV- is appealing to government to put the Africa command–AFRICOM- matter to a popular decision through subjecting it to a referendum.

OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says the alleged authorization by government for the United States of America to set up a command in Zambia must be taken with caution, as an independent decision by government alone risks being misunderstood.

Mr Nyirenda feels subjecting this matter to a popular vote through a referendum will not only accord the Zambians an opportunity to weigh in and be part of this enormous decision but it will also bring demerits and merits including the value that Zambia and Southern Africa would have.

He says interrogating such a huge undertaking through a referendum would be ideal, especially that previous governments and presidents never welcomed it.

President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday clarified the allegations of setting up a military base in the country by the US Saying there will be no us military base set up in Zambia but that what government is doing is finding solutions to security threats because the country cannot defend itself without the involvement of another.

PHOENIX NEWS