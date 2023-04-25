GOVT URGED TO SUBSIDIZE COST OF ELECTRICITY TO CUSHION LOOMING INCREMENTS

By Lukundo Nankamba

Economist Naylor Kopakopa is urging the government to subsidize the cost of electricity as a way to cushion the impact of the impending increased tariffs over the next few years and has warned of adverse effects on the economy if not done as most citizens will fail to meet the cost of electricity with the existing low-income levels.

According to the approved multi-year tariffs for 2023 to 2027, metered residential areas will see an increase from K40 in 2023, K44 in 2024, K54 in 2025, and K63 in 2026 to K73 in 2027.

However, Mr. Kopakopa tells Phoenix News that a minimum of 20% as a subsidy will be enough to help keep the cost of power constant and affordable to most consumers until the economy improves, arguing that the constantly increasing inflation will deter many from meeting various expenses including for electricity.

Meanwhile, Energy Expert Bornface Zulu has justified the need for this gradual increase in electricity tariffs every year to enable ZESCO Limited to achieve a smooth transition and efficiency in the supply of electricity.

Mr. Zulu has advised consumers to brace themselves for this annual and gradual change in tariffs saying it is cardinal to allow ZESCO to meet its annual maintenance costs, which are impossible to maintain using the current low tariffs.

PHOENIX NEWS