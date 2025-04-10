GOVT URGES TAZARA WORKERS TO RESCIND PLANNED WORK STOPPAGE



By Nelson Zulu



Government has called on unions representing over 1,300 workers of the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority-TAZARA to reconsider their planned work stoppage scheduled for Friday, 11th April 2025.





On Tuesday this week, union leaders at TAZARA announced their intention to halt operations, citing the non-payment of salaries owed to 1,300 employees since October 2024, amounting to over k86 million.





However, Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says government is working on modalities to clear the backlog of five months in salary arrears but that the Ministry of Finance and National Planning is currently only able to cover three months worth of salaries as it awaits the implementation of a revitalization plan for TAZARA through a concession agreement with a Chinese firm.





Mr Tayali has cautioned that any disruption in operations could derail ongoing concession talks and jeopardize the railway company’s recovery and profitability.





Meanwhile, Crews and Allied Workers Union of Zambia-CAWUZ President Bevis Silumbe has maintained that the union will proceed with the planned work stoppage if government fails to meet their demands, contending that ongoing concession discussions have no direct relevance to the outstanding salaries.



PHOENIX NEWS