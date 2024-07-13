GOV’T URGES TEACHERS WHO ABANDONED KAGUNDA PRIMARY SCHOOL ON ACCOUNT OF WITCHCRAFT TO GO BACK

Government says it has taken interest in the Kagunda witchcraft reports and is looking at means to amicably resolve the matter.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole has advised all the affected government workers to report back to work as authorities digest on the way forward.

Speaking in an interview with Breeze FM News, Mr. Thole expressed disappointment with some members of the public who find pleasure in victimizing civil servants with their magic.

On the other hand, Mr. Thole has cautioned traditional healers who are in the habit of witch-hunting, against operating outside the provisions of their licenses.

Last month, authorities in the ministry of education threatened to withdrew teachers at Kagunda Primary School in Chipata District because of the alleged witchcraft practices and thuggery which is traumatizing teachers at the school.