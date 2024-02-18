GOV’T VIA FRA NOT HELPING MATTERS ON MAIZE SALES

By Omenty Kabombeka

SOME Traditional leaders in Southern Province have condemned the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) guidelines on people who want to access maize on community sales.

Siakakole Village Headman Fanny Vwimbili tells Byta FM News that while the food crisis is a burden, the FRA procedures are demanding.

Vwimbili discloses that FRA requires a list of names to pass through different office bearers for one to qualify for the program adding that the process is time consuming for beneficiaries.

And Sepande Village Headman Spencer Munkombwe has equally condemned the process and called on Government to address the situation as soon as possible.

