GOVT WANT TO DEREGISTER PF FOR BREAKING ZAMBIAN LAWS

PF PARTY FACES DEREGISTERATION FOR BREAKING ZAMBIAN LAWS AS REPORTED BY MILES SAMPA THAT IT HAS NO ELECTED LEADERS AS DIRECTED BY ZAMBIAN LAWS

By George Lemba

The Patriotic Front (PF) has stopped to exist as a political party following its failure to comply with the Zambian Laws.

According to the latest information from the registrar of societies, PF has no elected officials and has never gone for a convention to choose leaders.

This breach gives the Zambian Constitution through the registrar of societies to deregister the grouping or any other.

Recently Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa submitted that the current PF claimants are fraud as they were never elected by the party members as directed by the Zambian Constitution.

With this cancellation of its certificate, it means the PF party has stopped to exist and anyone claiming to be a member of a non existing group or society can be punished for impersonation and declaring false information.

The PF then leaders were written to submit their leadership structure including minutes showing how those people were elected but nothing was made available to the registrar of societies prompting the current move.

Lately, Edgar Lungu has been seen parading himself as leader of PF with many PF members complaining that he made the party lose elections and that he is refusing to choose new party leaders.