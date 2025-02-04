GOVT WARNS AGAINST TRIBAL REMARKS



Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA has warned that any politician promoting tribal politics regardless of the platform will be dealt with by the law as it amounts to a crime.



Mr. MWEETWA who is also Information and Media Minister says Government will NOT watch any politician front tribal hatred of others.





He says government has a mandate to ensure that peace and unity is maintained.



This is in reaction to remarks made by Tonse Alliance Secretary General RAPHAEL NAKACINDA during campaigns in Petauke constituency ahead of the by- elections slated for February 6, 2025.



Mr. MWEETWA has since urged the voters in Petauke to shame politicians that want to use tribe to canvas votes in the forthcoming parliamentary by election.