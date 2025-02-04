GOVT WARNS AGAINST TRIBAL REMARKS
Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA has warned that any politician promoting tribal politics regardless of the platform will be dealt with by the law as it amounts to a crime.
Mr. MWEETWA who is also Information and Media Minister says Government will NOT watch any politician front tribal hatred of others.
He says government has a mandate to ensure that peace and unity is maintained.
This is in reaction to remarks made by Tonse Alliance Secretary General RAPHAEL NAKACINDA during campaigns in Petauke constituency ahead of the by- elections slated for February 6, 2025.
Mr. MWEETWA has since urged the voters in Petauke to shame politicians that want to use tribe to canvas votes in the forthcoming parliamentary by election.
A leader’s wisdom rests in embracing all hos subjects regardless of colour, creed, status and standing.
A leader that stands to divide his subjects based on tribe is like a father who divides a set of his own children, pitting them one against the other.
Such a parent is not fit to guide his family- the case of Nakachinda and his Tonse Alliance. Dont forget that Rwanda started on the same path and the genocide was not an accident. It came up because of leaders like the ones in the subject group of destroyers of the normal order of society.
Such must be kept away from the public. They are like rotten nuts.