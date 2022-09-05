‘More health workers to be employed’

GOVERNMENT will next year employ more health workers, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has said.

Speaking here when she addressed Kwacha residents at Changanamayi grounds, Ms Masebo said doctors, nurses and general workers will be recruited.

The minister, however, could not specify the actual number of targeted recruits.

“The good news is that come 2023, Government will employ more doctors, nurses and general workers under the ministry.

"That is why it is important that in this election, you elect a Member of Parliament belonging to the UPND because HH [President Hakainde Hichilema] is a real leader and not a dancer, but