GOVT WILL NOT CONDONE ANY WITHDRAW OF GBV CASES – KABIKA

Government is deeply saddened with the two incidences of Gender Based Violence (GBV) which have been recorded in the country and widely circulating on social media platforms.

The first incident is where a helpless woman was being brutally beaten by her husband, while the second one resulted in the death of a man who was alleged to have been jointly beaten by his wife and two sons.

And Gender Division Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Mainga Kabika has strongly condemned the barbaric behaviour exhibited in both cases.

Ms Kabika has since called on the law enforcers to thoroughly investigate the two cases and ensure that the law is applied fairly to deter would-be perpetrators from committing such acts of GBV.

She added that she is aware of maneuvers to withdraw the GBV case of the woman who was beaten and has warned anyone influencing the withdrawal of the case, will instantly become an accomplice.

“Government will not condone any withdrawal of GBV cases as it is on record that GBV has resulted in death of victims,” she stated.

She said Zambia is striving to have a society free from any form of violence related to gender and where gender rights are protected for both women and men.

“As the Division charged with this responsibility, we will keenly follow these matters to their conclusive end,” she said.