Govt will not intrude in your gadgets – Haimbe

Government will not intrude in your gadgets – Haimbe



MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe has emphasised that Government shall not intercept or intrude in any form of communication, or people’s gadgets contrary to the public assertions.



Haimbe said Act 3 of 2025, which relates to prohibition, states that a person shall not knowingly and intentionally intercept communication



This means that there will be no random interception of calls or any form of communication under the new cyber security.



He has guided that people should use the right channels to get verified information, which is well interpreted and not to get misled.



Haimbe was speaking when he featured on ZNBC mains News on Thursday, where he broke down the cyber security laws.



“This conception that the cyber laws are meant to intrude, or go into your personal details is not correct, the information needs to be put in the correct position, all stake holders need to be involved, and can be approached to get any clear information,” he said.



He said stakeholders need to sensitise the public about the cyber laws before it is misinterpreted and creates false alarm.



Haimbe stated that the cyber security Act enacted by the Zambian government is grounded in the sovereign responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all persons within the borders, including both citizens and foreign nationals.



“Let us get the right information. The law is not only for the Zambians but also those that are entering.”



“The government cannot intercept your communication without lawful authority, this is to emphasise that it is completely contrary to the assertions of what is going round. The law is being misinterpreted,” said Haimbe.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba April 19,2025