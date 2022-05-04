GOVT WILL THIS YEAR NOT RECRUIT AGRICULTURE EXTENSION OFFICERS

Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri says government will not recruit Agriculture Extension Officers this year because they are not budgeted for in the 2022 national budget.

Reacting to the recent protest by over 100 agricultural students and graduates in Lusaka who were demanding to be employed by the Ministries of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Phiri said government is aware of the plight of agriculture extension officers in the country and is working on modalities to ensure they are employed.

He has told Phoenix News that government is also aware of the shortage of Agriculture Extension Officers in the country but assured that once modalities are put in place in future, they will be employed.

Mr. Phiri says the recruitment will help alleviate the challenges faced by most farmers in rural areas such as lack of proper knowledge on agriculture.

