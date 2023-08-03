GOVT WILL PROMPTLY ASSESS THE EXTENT OF THE DAMAGE AT CHISOKONE MARKET

…. and provide the necessary interventions to support and assist the affected marketeers says Hon Kasanda

Lusaka… Wednesday August 2, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Chief Government Spokesperson Hon Chushi Kasanda says government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and other Government agencies, will promptly assess the extent of the damage at Chisokone market and provide the necessary interventions to support and assist the affected marketeers in rebuilding their businesses and lives.

Hon Kasanda further, says Government will also work closely with market authorities to implement necessary safety measures to mitigate the risk of such incidents.

She urges all marketers at the gutted market and those in other markets across the country to exercise extra caution and adhere to strict safety measures while conducting their trade.

“Vigilance and adherence to safety protocols are vital to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Government urges the nation to remain united and assist to rebuild and restore the vibrant spirit of Chisokone market,” said the Minister of Information and Media.

“Government is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday at Chisokone market in Kitwe District, Copperbelt province, where a devastating fire swept through and caused significant damage to property. It is with profound sadness that, within a short period, Chisokone market has been struck by the same unfortunate fate of fire, causing untold suffering to many hardworking traders.”

Hon Kasanda said the loss experienced by the marketeers also impacts their families and communities.

“Government stands in solidarity with the affected traders during this challenging time and assures them that they are not alone in this difficult situation. Government recognises the significance of Chisokone market and its role in the economic life of the community in Kitwe,” she added.

“We assure the affected marketeers that Government is fully committed to supporting and assisting them in their time of need.”