By Fanny Kalonda

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has urged Kabwata residents to report anyone beating people to the Zambia Police whether they claim to be UPND or PF.

She said criminals must not again be mistaken for political players.

Vice-President Nalumango added that cases of political violence should not be heard in the area.

“Kabwata [residents] if you see anyone beating people, whether he claims to be UPND or PF alert Zambia Police and help them to carry out an arrest. Criminals must not again be mistaken for political players,” she said, in a statement after campaign in the area on Saturday. “I have left Kabwata and I shouldn’t hear cases of violence.”

Vice-President Nalumango has further urged the media to bring to attention of the police any cases of political violence and put them to task.

She added that the new dawn government was very clear on its stance in dealing with violence.

“As for my dear journalists, we all by now have known the true stance of this government in regard to violence. If you witness political violence of any kind being left unattended to, put police to task,” she said.

Vice-President Nalumango warned that the new dawn government would not defend anyone who wants to be committing violence in the name of the party.

“In the UPND, we will not defend any individual who wants to be committing violence in the name of the party,” stressed Vice-President Nalumango.