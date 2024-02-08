GOVT WON’T INTERVENE IN TAXI WARS -Frank Tayali

GOVT WON’T INTERVENE IN TAXI WARS – TAYALI

Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says Government will not compel Yango Ride-Hailing Service to increase its fares because it does not interfere with market forces.

On Monday, Yango drivers protested over what they termed unfair pricing mechanism on the taxi-online app.

Speaking when he featured on the Hot FM Radio’s Hot Seat programme yesterday, Mr Tayali said Zambia’s market is liberalised and controlled by market forces.

He advised the drivers to engage the Competition and Consumer Protection Unit (CCPU) if they feel the taxi app is abrogating rules of fair competition.

“The hailing business is a private sector-led business and Government cannot control its pricing.

Just like in the mealie meal pricing, we could not control the pricing, but we had to get Zambia National Service (ZNS), which is a government institution, to produce cheaper mealie meal,” he said.

Mr Tayali wondered why the drivers cannot unsubscribe from the app if it is failing to meet their expectations.