GOVT WORKERS USING CARS FOR PERSONAL ERRANDS WARNED
CIVIL servants in Central Province who are using government vehicles as a source of transport for their girlfriends and personal errands risk being penalised if found wanting.
Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe says government cars are meant for public service and nothing else.
“I keep on saying when you are visiting a girlfriend, use your personal vehicle and not a government vehicle.
“When you want to go and ferry charcoal, use a personal vehicle, don’t use a government vehicle,” Mr Mwanakampwe said on Monday at the provincial administration when he handed over four vehicles to the Department of Community Development and Social Services.
Chisamba, Kapiri Mposhi, Luano and Serenje districts have received a Toyota Land Cruiser each. He said people given the responsibility of using government vehicles are expected to use them for the intended purpose.
Zambia Daily Mail
Milner Mwanakampwe’s reaction here is symptomatic of the problem Africa faces from time immemorial: lack of action!!!! Fire the guys not incessant warnings. They don’t take them seriously and even disrespect you for being so weak!!!! You cannot develop as a country without taking action. People need to see examples of consequences for them to change.
It is true Bro’ we have heard these words many times at hand over ceremonies…and the response from recipients is…”we shall put it to good use.” Yet the opposite happens and no offenders gets punished.
Really we want to see offenders punished across the country if government cars have to serve the purpose.
Go to backyard of any government ministry and count how many cars packed due misuse…many and perpetuators are not punished though known.
That’s a typical GRZ administration mentality to day.