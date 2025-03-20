GOVT WORKERS USING CARS FOR PERSONAL ERRANDS WARNED



CIVIL servants in Central Province who are using government vehicles as a source of transport for their girlfriends and personal errands risk being penalised if found wanting.





Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe says government cars are meant for public service and nothing else.



“I keep on saying when you are visiting a girlfriend, use your personal vehicle and not a government vehicle.





“When you want to go and ferry charcoal, use a personal vehicle, don’t use a government vehicle,” Mr Mwanakampwe said on Monday at the provincial administration when he handed over four vehicles to the Department of Community Development and Social Services.





Chisamba, Kapiri Mposhi, Luano and Serenje districts have received a Toyota Land Cruiser each. He said people given the responsibility of using government vehicles are expected to use them for the intended purpose.



Zambia Daily Mail