GOVT WORKING TO REDUCE HIGH MEALIE MEAL PRICES – HICHILEMA
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation that prices of mealie meal will stabilise.
President Hichilema says government is putting in place measures to support farmers so that they can produce more maize in the next farming season to reduce mealie meal prices.
He says government is committed to ensuring that farmers are supported in every way possible to increase the annual maize yield.
Speaking when he visited patients at Chipata Level One Hospital in Lusaka yesterday , President Hichilema said the price of mealie meal is rising because of low production of maize.
Credit: ZNBC
I would work very quietly if I were him.
His promises are falling on deaf ears.
Maybe the price of cow feed will reduce, not mealie meal.
Increased maize production under the same cost profile won’t help much in mealie meal price reduction , what can help is reduced costs coupled with high yields