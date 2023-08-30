GOVT WORKING TO REDUCE HIGH MEALIE MEAL PRICES – HICHILEMA

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation that prices of mealie meal will stabilise.

President Hichilema says government is putting in place measures to support farmers so that they can produce more maize in the next farming season to reduce mealie meal prices.

He says government is committed to ensuring that farmers are supported in every way possible to increase the annual maize yield.

Speaking when he visited patients at Chipata Level One Hospital in Lusaka yesterday , President Hichilema said the price of mealie meal is rising because of low production of maize.

Credit: ZNBC