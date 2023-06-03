GOVT, ZULWAU WORKING TO RESOLVE SALARY AR REARS AT LCC

GOVERNMENT, ZULWAU WORKING TO RESOLVE SALARY ARREARS AT LCC

June 03, 2023

LUSAKA- The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) has assured its members at the Lusaka City Council that it is working with government to dismantle the 2 months salary arrears.

ZULWAU president Emmanuel Mwinsa says ZULAWU and government have made headway in ensuring that the 2 months salary arrears owed to workers at the Lusaka City Council is settled.

Speaking when he addressed workers at the Lusaka City Council, Mr. Mwinsa said K45 million has so far been released by the New Dawn Government to settle the arrears.

Mr. Mwinsa said that the union remains confident that government will address the salary challenges faced by local authorities as law and order has been restored in public places where local councils generate revenue.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwinsa said the union is working closely with government institutions such as the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in ensuring prudent use of public resources in local authorities.

He expressed optimism that accountability and transparency in local authorities will help in dealing with challenges associated with revenue collection.

When asked why some council workers remain unconfirmed in their positions, Mr. Mwinsa assured his members that the union is engaging the Human Resource Department on the matter and all those pending cases will be dealt with.

Some Lusaka City Council workers during the week protested to press for their 2 months salary arrears.

