Govt’s Decision To Give KCM Back To Vedanta Welcome- Spuki Mulemwa

GOVERNMENT’S DECISION TO GIVE KCM BACK TO VEDANTA WELCOME.

7/9/23

It’s gratifying to note that government has finally given KCM back to Vedanta.

Indeed, the long-awaited government’s decision on the giant mine is a step in the right direction as it will help ramp up copper production, create jobs, resuscitate the country’s economic activities, including stabilizing the depreciation of the Kwacha against other convertible currencies.

However, we expect that, this time around Vedanta, the majority shareholder of KCM, will honour their financial investment commitments, and avoid previous mistakes that triggered the standoff with government.

Of course, we expect Vedanta to respect the country’s labour laws as well as conduct operations as a responsible corporate entity.

In view of the foregoing, we urge Zambians to support government’s decision to bring back Vedanta to run the giant mine, as it has obvious benefits to the surrounding communities and the country at large.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa