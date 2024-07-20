GOVT’S PROPERTY FORFEITURE APPROACH CITED AS REASON FOR RISE IN CORRUPTION AMONG OFFICIALS



By Michael Kaluba



Governance Activist Bill Kapinga has attributed the rise in corrupt practices among some government officials to the government’s approach of prioritizing the forfeiture of properties perceived to be proceeds of crime over imposing custodial sentences.



Various high-profile cases including the $65 million Faith Musonda case, and the $42 million Former KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu case, among others, ended with the alleged perpetrators walking free after surrendering some of their properties.



Mr. Kapinga says the country needs to maximize punishment for corrupt practices by ensuring that erring officers are sent to prison.



He tells Phoenix News that the number of scandals under the UPND government and figures involved are sickening and has reminded the incumbent leadership that this is not what Zambians risked their lives for, when they advocated and voted to change government in 2021.



Mr. Kapinga is of the view that President Hakainde Hichilema introduces a leadership code that will stipulate the general conduct of those in leadership and regulate how they acquire wealth.



