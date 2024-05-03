GPZ PRESIDENT JACKSON SILAVWE CONGRATULATES UPND ON THEIR VICTORY

GPZ wishes to congratulate the UPND on their victory in Luumbo Ward, Gwembe District. Our campaign was based on responding to the historical challenges faced by the Luumbo community.

We hope the UPND will attend to them this time around. Immense gratitude to our UKA partners for the support rendered to GPZ during this bye-election, our political bond has been further strengthened.

To the people of Luumbo ward, we say TWALUMBA KAPATI, for the 111 votes given to the GPZ candidate, Mr. Mwiinga Dibinti. May our people be the only true victors in bettering their lives after every election.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ

03/05/24