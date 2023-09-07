GPZ REACTION ON VEDANTA’S RETURN TO KCM

Issued: 06/08/23

Vedanta’s return to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) signifies five (5) fundamental issues about our country’s current political leadership and the spirit of the Zambian people as whole.

1. Zambia’s ruling political leadership is very far from actualizing serious economic independence for our people.

2. Zambia’s ruling political leadership is content with the current economic order that does not lift the majority Zambians out of poverty.

3. Zambian’s, as a people accept less or nothing economically. We, Zambian’s lack a collective economic vision to transform our country. A promise of jobs by a foreign investors is enough for Zambian’s to satisfy them.

4. Zambian’s would rather see their resources in foreign hands and just get scraps from the masters table. The empires of colonialism in the mind of Zambians is still too strong.

5. Zambians and their leaders are not willing to pay the price of true economic freedom.

Vedanta’s return indicates that we are a Nation that does not know what it wants economically and we shall continue to dwell in our collective poverty and underdevelopment untill a new Zambian arises.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.