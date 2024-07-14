Grace Mugabe apologises, drops US$50k lawsuit against lawyer

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe has withdrawn her US$50,000 defamation lawsuit against lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya, which stemmed from accusations made in a community WhatsApp group. Grace had accused Bwanya of alleging that she used her connections to bypass procedures for acquiring properties at Carrick Creagh Estate.

However, Grace’s lawyers, Chimwamurombe Legal Practice, apologized to Bwanya, admitting they were misled by their client. They acknowledged that the evidence and conversations with Bwanya did not support the claim.

Grace had initially claimed that Bwanya falsely accused her of abusing her power to illegally acquire and distribute property to her relatives and friends, suggesting a corrupt relationship with the government.

Bwanya denied these accusations, stating he had never posted such messages in the Carrick Creagh Home Owners Association WhatsApp group and did not own the phone number in question. He argued that Grace’s allegations were easily disprovable and urged her lawyers to verify the phone records.

Bwanya emphasized that there were 498 potential witnesses in the group who could attest to the truth. He gave Grace’s lawyers until May 7, 2024, to reassess their position before he would proceed with his defense. Following this, Grace’s lawyers conceded, leading to the withdrawal of the case.