GRADE 12 PASS RATE IMPROVES SLIGHTLY IN 2024 EXAMINATION RESULTS-SYAKALIMA



Education Minister Douglas Syakalima has announced the 2024 Grade 12 examination results, revealing an improved pass rate of 68.17%, up from 68.03% in 2023.





Of the 172,977 candidates who registered for the examination, 115,532 have obtained School Certificates, while 50,404 received Statements of Results. Unfortunately, 3,528 candidates failed.



Speaking in Lusaka today, Mr. Syakalima attributed the improved performance to various interventions implemented by the government, despite a larger number of candidates sitting for the exams this year.





He highlighted progress in bridging the gender gap in candidature at Grades 7, 9, and 12 levels, with more girls now sitting for examinations. However, he noted that boys continue to outperform girls in terms of overall quality and performance.





Meanwhile, Education Permanent Secretary for Administration Noriana Muneku praised stakeholders for ensuring smooth examination processes, marking, and timely results announcements.



Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) Director Michael Chilala reported that the 2024 examinations were free of malpractice, thanks to enhanced security measures for examination materials.